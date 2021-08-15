Ola Electric rolls out first S1 scooter from Tamil Nadu factory ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch at 2:00 pm on August 15, Ola Electric has rolled out the first S1 scooter from the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric has started rolling out S1 scooters from its factory within six months from the beginning of Phase 1 construction of the plant. Ola Electric will launch its highly anticipated e-scooter today August 15 at 2:00 pm.

Sharing the image of a pink coloured S1 Scooter, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, "Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing."

Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing❤️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/B0grjzWwVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 14, 2021

Ola Electric's launch event will be streamed online and will be free for all those interested to watch. Ola Electric has stated that the launch event of the e-scooter can be watched on the firm's YouTube channel or on Ola Electric's official website.

The e-scooter will be manufactured at the Ola 'Futurefactory'. The plant is currently being set up on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

Ola Electric has said that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'. The e-scooter will run on a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter's boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets

Ola Electric is yet to reveal the official price of its e-scooter. However, the price range is expected to be between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh, according to a News18 report. The actual price of the e-scooter will be subject to state wise EV policies and FAME-II scheme of Centre. The e-scooter is expected to be home delivered to the customers once they make payment.

