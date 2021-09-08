Ola electric scooter available from today; deliveries to begin from October

Ola Electric's S1 scooter will be available for purchase from today, i.e., September 8, for those with a reservation. The process to purchase an Ola Electric S1 scooter is fully online. “No visiting showrooms, no running around, nothing. Purchasing early gets you priority delivery. Also, the window stays open only until stocks last,” as per the Ola Electric blog. Buyers get to pick between 10 colours for the two variants -- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Test-rides and deliveries of the Ola e-scooter will begin in October.

Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. EMIs for the Ola e-scooter begin from Rs 2,999 for the S1 variant and Rs 3,199 for the S1 Pro variant. Ola has also teamed up with HDFC, IDFC First Bank and TATA Capital for providing loans for its scooters. HDFC will provide pre-approved loans to customers on the Ola and Ola Electric apps whereas TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process digital KYCs and provide instant loan approvals.

In case your scooter is non-financed, you need to pay the remaining amount a few days before the shipment. The Bengaluru-based firm has also partnered with ICICI Lombard to provide customers with a '1-year Own Damage and 5 years Third Party' base policy for registration. Here, one can choose between add-ons like Personal Accident Cover, Zero Depreciation and Roadside Assistance. Apart from this, you can also pay an advance of Rs 20,000 for Ola S1 or Rs 25,000 for Ola S1 Pro. Down payment and advance are refundable in case of cancellation, the blog further mentioned.

The Ola electric scooter has a warranty of three years on its battery while the warranty for the vehicle is for three years or 40,000 kilometres whichever happens first. Ola e-scooters have been subsidised across states like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan on the basis of the Faster Manufacturing and Adoption of Electric Vehicles in India Phase 2 (FAME-II) subsidy offered.

