Ola Electric scooter range, top speed revealed; Check out details

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday that the Ola S1 will come in two variants - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 will have a top speed of 90 kmph. It will be able to go from 0 to 40 kmph within 3.6 seconds. The Ola S1 scooter will be able to run for 181 km when fully charged with a peak power of 8.5 kW.

The Ola S1 Pro will have a range of 181 km when it is fully charged. The electric scooter will be able to go from 0 kmph to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The vehicle will have a top speed of 115 kmph with a peak power of 8.5 kW.

Ola Electric has launched its S1 series at a starting price of Rs 99,999. The Ola S1 will come in two variants - The Ola S1 priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999. However, the prices of the variants are subject to change with respect to state subsidies. Ola S1 and S1 Pro series will be available for purchase starting September, whereas shipping will begin in October.

The Ola S1 electric scooter will come with 'reverse gear' mode that will help the rider pull out of tight traffic situations along with a Hill Hold feature that will prevent any rollback on uphill slopes. The e-scooter also boasts of multiple performance modes to prefer either power or battery life, comprising a cruise control mode. The Ola S1 is powered by MoveOS, a new operating system, which will be able to control the vehicle's functionality through its touchscreen interface.

The Ola S1 series will have a 7-inch display powered by an octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM. The company has claimed that the e-scooter will offer a 'keyless experience'. Users will be able to access the e-scooter through a mobile application.

The Ola Electric's e-scooter comes with several sensors that can sense when the user is near the scooter or moves away from it. The vehicle locks and unlocks itself on its own. Users can also lock or unlock the e-scooter using the smartphone application.

The Ola S1 series can be fully charged in six hours while at home through a 750W charger which will be provided by Ola Electric. Using the Ola Hyperhcharger, the Ola S1 scooter can be charged up to 50% in just 18 minutes.

The e-scooter is being manufactured at the Ola 'Futurefactory'. The plant is currently being set up on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future.

