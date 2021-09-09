Ola postpones sale of S1 e-scooter till Sept 15

Ola, that announced the sale of its two e-scooter variants on Wednesday, subsequently stated that the sale of its S1 will be delayed by a week. Ola chief Bhavish Aggarwal said that this delay is due to technical glitches in the website that made it difficult for them to make the sale live. The new sale date for S1 is September 15.

The Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

"We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today,” said Aggarwal in a statement.

"I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," he further added.

Aggarwal said that Ola has built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process. He said that they aimed to provide this first-of-its-kind experience but were unable to do so on Wednesday.

He said offering the right experience will take them another week. “I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15th September, 8am,” he announced.

Reservations and position in queue will remain unchanged. Delivery dates will also remain unchanged, he added.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

The scooter comes in 10 colours with in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs. Ola is setting up a manufacturing plant, spread across 500 acres, in Tamil Nadu.

