Ola S1 Air launched in India with 100 km range at Rs 79,999; all details here

Ola Electric has launched the new Ola S1 Air electric scooter which is a trimmed down version of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Air is primarily competing with some popular ICE scooters such as Honda Activa. The scooter has been priced competitively and comes with a feature-list similar to the Ola S1. However, the range has been decreased despite it weighing much less compared to the standard Ola S1.

Ola S1 Price and Availability

The Ola S1 Air has been priced at Rs 84,999 but buyers who reserve it before or on Diwali will be able to get it at Rs 79,999. The reservations can be done at a price of Rs 999. In terms of availability, Ola will open the purchase window by February next year and the deliveries have been slated to begin in April 2023.

Ola S1 Air Range and Specifications

The Ola S1 Air comes with a 4.5kW hub motor. The company claims it can reach a top speed of 90 kmph. A 0-40 kmph acceleration will take 4.3 seconds. In terms of range, the official website claims the scooter can do a 101 km ride in a single charge in the Eco Mode. In terms of charging speed, the company claims it will charge completely in 4 hours 30 minutes.

The scooter will come with the Move OS3 update and will be getting a host of new features such as proximity lock, vacation mode, hill hold and more. There’s also a new party mode which syncs the scooters light with the music playing on the scooter.

The Ola S1 Air comes with a flat footboard, unlike the Ola S1 and S1 Pro. This will definitely increase the practicality of the scooter. The scooters have been given dual-tone colour combination and the scooter gets a 34-liter boot capacity.

From the looks of it, Ola Electric has managed to reduce the price and weight of the scooter by using more plastic on the scooter. Ola is offering features such as moods, sounds and music on the go. Buyers also get a chance to setup different profiles to share the scooter with different members of the family.