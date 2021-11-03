Ola sells more than 1000 pre-owned cars over the weekend leading to Dhanteras

Ola Cars, a pre-owned cars commerce subsidiary of the ride-hailing giant, has said that it has sold more than 1000 vehicles during the weekend leading to Dhanteras. The company last week had announced its pre-owned car festival – Ola Cars Carnival -- and had said the festival would offer customers the best deals on over 2000 cars available on the platform.

“Ola Cars Carnival is live and over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras we sold 1000+ Cars! Check out our better-than-new buying experience on Ola Cars,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO, said in a tweet

Ola Cars offers a bouquet of services to customers and new experience to car buyers. The company claims to put all its vehicles through a comprehensive 266 points checks. Additional parameters for inspection are added basis models and features. Scientific tools like paint coating meter are used to assess the paint thickness and to ascertain the finish quality. Ola Cars enables customers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App, the company claims.

The pre-owned car market in India is booming with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the sale of vehicles for personal use on account of safety concerns. Another contributing factor is the surging price of new vehicles due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and supply constraints.

Ola had earlier stated that it is eyeing a $2 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform in the next 12 months and has already sold over 5,000 cars on the platform.

“With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service center,” “Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said.

