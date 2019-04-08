Passenger vehicle sales dip by 2.96% to 2,91,806 units in March

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 2.96 per cent to 2,91,806 units in March 2019 from 3,00,722 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic car sales declined 6.87 per cent to 1,77,949 units during the month as compared to 1,91,082 in March 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month slipped 14.27 per cent to 9,82,385 units from 11,45,879 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in March declined 17.31 per cent to 14,40,663 units as compared to 17,42,307 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up marginally to 1,09,030 units in March, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 14.21 per cent to 19,08,126 units from 22,24,224 units in March 2018, it added.

For 2018-19, passenger vehicle sales rose by 2.7 per cent to 33,77,436 units from 32,88,581 units in 2017-18.

Total two wheeler sales rose by 4.86 per cent to 2,11,81,390 units during the last fiscal as compared with 2,02,00,117 units in 2017-18, SIAM said.

Sales across categories rose by 5.15 per cent to 2,62,67,783 units in 2018-19 from 2,49,81,312 units in 2017-18.

