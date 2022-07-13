Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 19% YoY in June: SIAM

Total passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 19.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 275,788 units in the month of June, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday. The total passenger vehicle sales in June 2021 stood at 231,633 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also jumped 23.4 per cent to 1,308,764 units, compared to 1,060,565 units in same month last year.

Motorcycle sales during the last month rose 9.2 per cent to 849,928 units as against 777,169 in June 2021.

Scooter sales surged over 70 per cent at 421,362 units from 247,499 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales increased nearly 184 per cent to 26,701 units as compared with 9,404 units in June last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose 23.7 per cent to 1,611,300 units last month as against 1,301,602 units in the year-ago period.

Graphic credit: Pragati Srivastava

Commenting on the Q1 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “... Recently the government has taken significant measures to ease the inflationary pressure and help the common man by reducing central excise duty on petrol and diesel and changing the duty structure to moderate prices of steel and plastic. Indian Automobile Industry appreciates and thanks the government for these efforts."

"Industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on CNG prices which has seen exponential increase in the last 7 months. Support on CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment," he added.