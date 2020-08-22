Pre-bookings open for Toyota Urban Cruiser: Check out specifications, engine, details

Toyota India has started accepting bookings for the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser. The subcompact SUV can be booked at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Potential customers who are interested in the car can pre-book it at any of Toyota's dealership or they can go to Toyota India's official website to do the same. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV will officially be launched during the festive season, according to carandbike.com. The SUV is available for pre-booking in multiple colour options - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black, and Orange/White.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Exterior

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on its segment competitor Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, both cars are similar in general design but vary in details. The Toyota Urban Cruiser has - two-slat wedge cut grille, trapezoidal bold fog area, Dual LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum-indicator, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, stylish split LED taillamps, high mounted LED stop lamp and more.

Toyota Urban Interior

The cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is also similar to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is underlined by a dual-tone dark brown premium interior. The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a smart playcast touch screen infotainment system that can be connected to both Android and Apple devices thus enabling smart-phone navigation. Other interior features that standout are - automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM).

Toyota Urban Engine and transmission

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K-series engine which Toyota has also borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The engine is capable of producing maximum power of 104 bhp and maximum torque of 138 Nm. The transmission system is a 5-speed manual that comes with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

