Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter in India with 201 km range; check availability, features, other details

Pure EV has launched the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter with a claimed range of 201 km. The ePluto 7G Max is priced at Rs 1,14,999 (ex-Showroom). The on-road price will vary depending on the state level subsidies and RTO fees. The electric scooter comes with features like Hill Start Assist, Downhill Assist, Coasting Regen, Reverse Mode, and Smart AI which the company claims will maintain the battery health.

Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Availability

The ePluto 7G MAX is now available for booking across India. Deliveries are set to begin from the upcoming festive season. The scooter is available in four colours: Matte Black, Red, Grey, and White. The model is equipped with a 3.5 KWH battery that is AIS-156 certified and comes with smart BMS and Bluetooth connectivity. The powertrain has a peak power of 2.4 kW and offers three different driving modes.

The company claims that the ePluto 7G Max is deployed with seven different microcontrollers and numerous sensors, which offer more powerful processing compared to a smartphone. It is also compatible with the future OTA firmware updates from Pure EV.

The company is also aggressively expanding its dealer network across all the leading cities and towns, targeting more than 300 touchpoints by the end of FY24.

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pure EV, said during the launch that the upgraded version of their highest-selling 7G model is targeted towards consumers who drive around 100 KM per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging.

Talking about the powertrain, he said, “The new drive train has industry-leading efficiency of over 92%. The braking experience is significantly improved in terms of braking distance, time to stop, wheel rotating speed effort and the braking force, leading to 30% life cycle enhancement of front and rear brakes. It is also equipped with smart regen capabilities with EAC-Braking System including coating regen to enhance range and safety. MAX has a reverse mode assist and parking assist features to Auto push the vehicle at a steady speed of 5 KMPH. We are delighted to offer a standard battery warranty of 60,000 KMs and an extended warranty of 70,000 KMs.”

