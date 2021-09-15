'Revolution': Ola selling 4 e-scooters per second, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Within hours of Ola starting the sale of its electric scooters (e-scooter) after a delay of a week, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the company is selling 4 scooters per second.



Ola opened the sale of its e-scooters -- S1 and S1 Pro -- on Wednesday through its app. The company said it is starting the purchase in batches and prioritising users based on their dates of reservation.



"Everyone who reserved their scooter is being notified about their purchase window by email, SMS and app PN. They can buy the scooter anytime after the purchase window opens," the company said, adding that the deliveries will begin in October.



Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the customer response to the company's e-scooters. "Floodgates to the revolution are truly open! We're selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric. Purchase now open for everyone who's reserved! Buy yours now on the Ola App!" he said in a tweet.



However, within minutes, he said the company was now selling 4 scooters per second.





Correction, it’s now 4 scooters sold per sec 🤯



Buy now on the Ola app https://t.co/RIcwzKSIyt https://t.co/TIczSZLMVt — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2021

Ola's S1 and S1 Pro scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).



The company was to begin the sale of scooters from September 8, however, it had to delay it by a week due to technical glitches on its website.



"I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," Aggarwal had said in a statement then, adding that the sale will open on September 15.



Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.



The scooter comes in 10 colours with in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs.

