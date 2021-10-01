Skoda Auto India registers over two-fold rise in Sept sales at 3,027 units

Skoda Auto India on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 3,027 units in September 2021, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq.

The company had sold 1,312 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

While Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, it added.

The company had launched the midsize SUV Kushaq in June this year priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone in September 2021, it said.

Commenting on the sales performance, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Skoda Auto India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components."

He further said, "we are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of Skoda vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here.



Also Read: Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales down 11% YoY to 1.73 lakh units in Sept

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales jump 14% to 9,284 units in Sept