Skoda Auto's India sales reach 3,829 units in August

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in August 2021.

The company had sold 1,003 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

While the newly launched SUV Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Our August sales have grown significantly and reflect the increasing popularity of the Skoda brand in India. This market is important for the global growth ambitions of the brand and we have a detailed strategy to strengthen our presence here."

He further said, "Along with our focused product strategy, we have taken several measures towards building a strong bond with our customers and improving the overall brand experience."

The company said with the roll out of its 'India 2.0' strategy, which began with the launch of Kushaq, there has been a key focus on rapidly increasing the network presence pan India.

The brand is now present in more than 100 cities, and opened new dealerships in key cities including Bhopal, Patna, Gurgaon and Faridabad in August 2021, it added.