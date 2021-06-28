Skoda Kushaq launched in India: Priced at Rs 10.49 lakh; check specifications, mileage, features, variants

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has launched the Skoda Kushaq SUV under its India 2.0 project. In this segment, Skoda is competing with brands like Hyundai and Kia. The all-new Skoda SUV has been priced between Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from Skoda dealerships, people across 85 cities can place bookings for Skoda Kushaq on the official Skoda website and across 100 plus sales touchpoints. The SUV has three trims-Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda Kushaq SUV is available in five colour options-Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

"The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Skoda Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market," Skoda India brand director Zac Hollis said on the launch of Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq engine options

The Skoda Kushaq has two TSI engine options. The three-cylinder 1.0 TSI produces an output of 115PS and 175Nm of peak torque. The four-cylinder 1.5 TSI produces an output of 150PS and 250Nm of peak torque and also features the segment first active cylinder technology (ACT).

Skoda Kushaq exteriors

Kushaq is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and is 1,612 mm high. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and a minimum ground clearance of 155 mm. The latest Skoda SUV is extremely spacious as it has an internal storage space of 26.2 litres and has a boot space of 385 litre which can go upto 1,405 litre if rear seats are folded.

Skoda Kushaq interiors

Interiors of the Skoda SUV's Ambition variant comprise dashboard lighting and door handles which are upholstered in leather. Besides, the handbrake locking button and air vents are chrome plated and the gearbox is upholstered in leather. Interiors of the SUV's Style variant, on the other hand, comprise of front ventilated black leather seats and black leatherette armrests on the centre console and the doors.

Skoda Kushaq safety features

Skoda Kushaq features Electronic Stability Control coupled with Roll Over Protection and Multi Collision Breaking to ensure the comfort and safety of the driver. This latest Skoda SUV also comprises Hill Hold Control, six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD).

Skoda Kushaq vs Creta: Engine options

While the Skoda Kushaq offers two engine options, the Hyundai Creta has three engine options. Skoda Kushaq's engine options include-- 1.4 litre TSI petrol offering 115PS power and 175Nm of peak torque and 1.5 litre TSI petrol offering 150PS power and 250Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, engine options offered in Creta include-- 1.4 litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine offering 140PS power and 242Nm of peak torque, 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol offering 115PS power and 144Nm of peak torque and 1.5 litre diesel offering 115PS power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

