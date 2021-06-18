Hyundai launches Alcazar, prices start at Rs 16.3 lakh; check details

Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced that it is expanding its SUV range in India. It is doing with the launch of its latest SUV - Alcazar. With the launch of the SUV, Hyundai is aiming to further consolidate its standing in the SUV segment. Hyundai is already the market leader in the SUV segment in the country with cars like Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric.

Hyundai Alcazar 2021 Price

The Hyundai Alcazar 2021 has been priced between Rs 16.3 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. These are Delhi ex-showroom prices. Hyundai Alcazar comes with six and seven seat configurations. Hyundai Alcazar comes in two engine options - petrol and diesel. Both engine variants come with choices of six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions.

The petrol trims of Hyundai Alcazar have been prices between Rs 16.3 lakh and Rs 19.84 lakh while the diesel variants are priced between Rs 16.53 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh.

Hyundai has stated that the firm has invested Rs 650 crore for the development of Alcazar. The SUV is expected to compete with the Mahindra XUV500 and recently launched Tata Safari and Hector Plus in the SUV segment.

Hyundai Alcazar engine

The Hyundai Alcazar has two engine options of 2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre. The manual petrol trim of Hyundai Alcazar delivers a fuel efficiency of 14.5 kmpl. While the automatic delivers fuel efficiency of 14.2 kmpl. The diesel trims have slightly higher fuel efficiency. The diesel manual trim has a fuel efficiency of 20.4 kmpl, the diesel automatic trim has 18.1 kmpl.

About the launch of Alcazar 2021, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim stated. "This year we have embarked on a new journey as we complete 25 years of excellence in India. Hyundai has entered a new segment and we aim to redefine premium travel experiences for our customers across the country".

Hyundai's market share in the SUV segment has grown considerably over the years. It went from just 9 per cent in 2015 to 42.5 per cent in 2020. In the January-May period this year, Hyundai has led the market with a share of 23.3 per cent.

"We expect this contribution to increase to 50 per cent going ahead with the launch of Alcazar. There exists a niche area in the market which we would be able to cater to with the model," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales and Marketing) Tarun Garg stated. Garg added that the firm has already received 4,00 bookings for Alcazar over the last ten days.

"We have loaded all the three trims with features. Even the entry level variants come with sunroof and connected features. Of the 4,000 bookings received so far, 55 per cent customers have opted for the diesel trims," Garg said.

