Supercar maker McLaren to open its first retail outlet in India; to offer 'McLaren GT' and 'Artura'

British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive, on Monday, announced its expansion into the Indian market as the company's 41st global territory. The marque also stated that it is all set to open its first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October this year.

McLaren's arrival in India forms a key part of the automaker's global expansion plans and extends the brand's already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, said in a statement, said: "We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar."

McLaren's expertise lies in supercars and hypercars, which it claims offers "the ultimate in personalisation, high-technology and super lightweight engineering, combined with cutting-edge design and innovation to deliver breath-taking experiences."

The supercar manufacturer further stated that it will offer cars like the 'McLaren GT' and its recently launched high-performance hybrid car 'Artura' to Indian customers.

McLaren Artura is also the company's first car to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The automaker claims that its Artura comes with 'a blend of thrilling performance, driving dynamics, and engagement with EV driving capability.'

The marque also said that it's McLaren Mumbai outlet will offer an immersive McLaren brand experience along with a window into its production plant, where every McLaren is created by hand. McLaren also promises to provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models in the country.

Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai, said: "It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive's first retail partner in India - McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury. We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners' community."

The automaker's supercar range also includes 720S and 765LT, both available in Coupe and Spider variants. The company's product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren's cars are designed at its technology centre where each of its supercars are hand-built at the adjoining production centre in Surrey, England.