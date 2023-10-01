Suzuki Motorcycle India witnesses substantial sales of 97,936 units in September 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) recorded total sales of 97,936 units in September 2023, registering a growth of 13 per cent as compared to September 2022. SMIPL sold 83,798 units domestically, which is a 16 per cent growth over the domestic sales for the same period last year.

The company also exported 14,138 units in September 2023, which is a 1 per cent growth over the exports for the same period last year.

In order to broaden its reach, SMIPL opened its first dealership in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, in September. The company also unveiled the first edition of Suzuki Matsuri, an enormous event and an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts to participate, explore, and celebrate the two-wheel experience.

Devashish Handa, EVP- Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our cherished customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their endless support. The strong demand for our products in India has been instrumental in our sustained growth. We are confident to remain on the growth trajectory in the coming months and are committed to delivering exceptional customer service with meticulous attention to detail.”