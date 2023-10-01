scorecardresearch
Suzuki Motorcycle India witnesses substantial sales of 97,936 units in September 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) recorded total sales of 97,936 units in September 2023, registering a growth of 13 per cent as compared to September 2022. SMIPL sold 83,798 units domestically, which is a 16 per cent growth over the domestic sales for the same period last year. 

The company also exported 14,138 units in September 2023, which is a 1 per cent growth over the exports for the same period last year.

In order to broaden its reach, SMIPL opened its first dealership in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, in September. The company also unveiled the first edition of Suzuki Matsuri, an enormous event and an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts to participate, explore, and celebrate the two-wheel experience.

Devashish Handa, EVP- Sales, Marketing    and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India    Pvt.    Ltd.    said,    “We extend our heartfelt gratitude    to our    cherished customers, esteemed    business partners,    and    dedicated    team    members for    their endless support. The strong    demand for our products in India has been instrumental in our sustained    growth. We are confident to remain on the growth trajectory in the coming    months    and are committed    to delivering    exceptional customer service with meticulous    attention to detail.”

Published on: Oct 01, 2023, 7:58 PM IST
