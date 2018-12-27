Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2019 edition of Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its sportsbike Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement.

The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes -- Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, it added.

SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes will appeal to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.

"For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbikes among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India," he said.