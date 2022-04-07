Suzuki Motorcycle launches all new V-Strom SX, priced at Rs 2.11 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it has launched a 250cc sports adventure tourer V-Strom SX in the India market priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The introduction marks the company's foray into the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment.

The bike is best suited for daily commute, long highway rides, and exploring rough terrains, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

The V-Strom SX comes with a 249cc engine and can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising, it added.



"The all-new V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for the city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida noted.

Today, motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner's personality and riders look at their motorcycle as a partner rather than just a vehicle to commute, he added.

"We are confident that with its all-round capabilities, V-Strom SX will perfectly blend with the latent demands of the Indian riders," Uchida stated.



The V-Strom SX will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India.

