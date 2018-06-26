Swift, Dzire, Brezza waiting period to increase as Maruti Suzuki shuts Gujarat, Haryana plants for maintenance

Maruti Suzuki, India's popular automobile manufacturer, will temporarily shut down two manufacturing plants in Haryana, and one in Gujarat for routine maintenance work, as reported by Rushlane. Every year, Maruti shuts down its plants for almost a week for conducting routine maintenance work. The three plants cumulatively produce 17.5 lakh cars each year, i.e. approximately 4,795 cars a day. Shutting the plants will lead to an overall production loss of 33,500 cars. This will also affect the deliveries of new vehicles. Different cars have different waiting periods, however, a general waiting period of one week can be anticipated during the shutdown.

Maruti Suzuki occupied 50 per cent market share in the passenger vehicles segment in 2017-18 as its utility vehicles outpaced that of rivals. Brezza has been the player behind Maruti's strong presence in the expanding compact SUV segment. The recent numbers show that the Suzuki-owned company is now inching towards a 55 per cent share.

Presently, the Brezza SUV has the highest waiting period of 14 weeks; depending on the city in which the car is bought and the colour combination that has been asked for. Maruti Suzuki Swift has a waiting period of 8 weeks, despite the fact that Maruti is selling more than 20,000 units each month. The car is the latest entrant in the Maruti line-up and is the third generation of the iconic Swift. The lower weight and better refinement is the reason behind the tremendous demand for the car.

Dzire, the popular sedan, too has sales of over 20,000 units every month, but it still commands a waiting period of approximately six weeks. Baleno, which sells around 15,000 units a month has a waiting period of four weeks. On the other hand, the company has been dealing with a slump in sales with other cars in the line-up. Maruti even discontinued the Ignis Diesel due to low demand. The company is offering heavy discounts and offers for the remaining stock of the car.

The automaker is also planning to launch two new cars in 2018, a facelift version of the Ciaz, and the new Ertiga. Additionally, by next year, we can expect another car which is much talked about i.e. the seven-seater all new WagonR. Recently, the company also launched an automatic version of the Brezza with updated styling.

Maruti Suzuki currently produces 17.5 million cars annually. It has a target of producing 2 million cars each year by 2020; with the hopes of meeting the target even sooner.