Tata launches Tiago NRG CNG model at Rs 7.40 lakh: Variants, other details here

Tata Motors has launched the new Tiago NRG iCNG. The company claims to have received a ‘phenomenal response’ for the standard version and, hence, decided to introduce a new CNG variant. The new Tata NTG CNG model is offered with an SUV-inspired design and some mild offroading capabilities.

The Tiago NRG iCNG boasts of a relatively better ground clearance than the standard Tiago and also gets a slightly retuned suspension to justify its SUV-like design elements. The new Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is available in four colours: Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey. In terms of variants, the iCNG car will come in two trim options namely: Tiago XT NRG iCNG and Tiago NRG iCNG. The car will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.

Tiago NRG iCNG Variants and Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tiago XT NRG iCNG: Rs 7,39,900

Tiago NRG iCNG: Rs 7,79,900

The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, ‘squircle’ wheel arches, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

Tata Tiago's Extensive List of Powertrains

With the launch of the new variant, Tiago’s portfolio now consists of petrol, iCNG, and electric powertrains. Tata Tiago was launched in 2016. Tata Motors claims it has sold over 4.4 lakh units since Tiago’s debut in the Indian market.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience," he said.