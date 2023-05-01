Tata Motors’ domestic sale dips 4%; passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Tata Motors announced its April sale numbers on Monday. While commercial vehicles saw a dip, sales of passenger vehicles were up in April. However, the overall domestic sale numbers dipped in April.

Tata Motors’ domestic & international market sales for the month of April stood at 69,599 vehicles, which is 4 per cent lesser compared to 72,468 units during April 2022.

When it comes to domestic passenger vehicle sales, Tata Motors sold 47,007 PVs in April, as compared to 41,587 vehicles in April 2022, which is a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent. In the international markets, Tata Motors sold 100 vehicles in April 2023, over 43 in April 2022, which is a jump of 133 per cent.

Tata Motors sold 6,516 electric vehicles in both domestic and international markets in April 2023, up 179 per cent from 2,333 electric vehicles in April 2022.

When it comes to domestic commercial vehicle sales, Tata Motors sold 21,507 units in April, as opposed to 29,880 units in April 2022, which is a dip of 28 per cent. In the international markets, Tata Motors’ sale of commercial vehicles jumped 3 per cent from 958 in April 2022 to 985 in April 2023.

In total, Tata Motors sold 22,492 commercial vehicle units in April, as compared to 30,838 units in April 2022, which is a dip of 27 per cent.

Separately, Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. It announced the rate hike in an announcement in April. According to the statement, the weighted average increase was 0.6%, depending on the model and variant.

