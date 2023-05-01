Tata Motors price hike: From Tiago to Harrier, check new prices of Tata cars, SUVs

Tata Motors will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. In an announcement made in April, the company cited regulatory changes and overall input costs as reasons for the hike.

According to a statement released by the company, the weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the model and variant. Tata Motors claims that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but it is now compelled to pass on some of the burden to its customers.

The Tata Tiago is the entry-level car offered by the car maker and the revised price is Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is priced all the way up to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Punch mini-SUV is the second most affordable Tata car in the country and it has been priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest Creative IRA DT variant costs Rs 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The popular Tata Nexon now starts at a price of Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Harrier SUV is now priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and the highest variant will cost the buyer Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Safari starts at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be selling up to a price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The increase in prices of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles is expected to have an impact on the market. However, industry experts believe that the impact will be limited, given the minor price hike and the growing competition in the Indian automobile market.

Also read: How Tata Motors is using IPL to strengthen its EV game via its latest offering Tiago



Also read: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest $18.65 bn in electric push