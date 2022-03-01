Tata Motors domestic sales rise 27% to 73,875 units in Feb

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales increased by 27 per cent year-on-year to 73,875 units in February. The company had dispatched 58,366 units in February 2021.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market last month rose by 47 per cent to 39,981 units compared to 27,225 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 33,894 units from 31,141 units in the year-ago period, it added.