Tata Motors emerges segment leader in CV sales for November: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released the data on market share of commercial vehicle makers in November with year-on-year comparison. According to these numbers, Tata Motors has seen an 8.80 per cent growth in market share year-on-year from 34.99 per cent in November 2020 to 43.79 per cent in November this year. The auto behemoth reported commercial vehicle sales of 25,132 units in November 2021 versus 17,720 units in November 2020.

Tata Motors was followed closely by Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) logged commercial vehicle sales of 12,045 units in November versus 17,027 units in the same period last year. The Mumbai-based conglomerate had a market share of 20.99 percent in November.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

“The CV segment continues to see traction in M&HCV segment. This aided by low base has resulted in double digit growth. The bus segment is still witnessing a dry run as educational institutes continue to remain closed. With diesel prices at record highs, supply of CNG vehicles are not able to meet the demand. Tight liquidity and unavailability of finance for customers who availed moratorium are also acting as sales barrier,” says FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

Meanwhile, tractor sales have a different story to tell. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the leader of tractor sales during the same period with sales of 10,697 units in November 2021 versus 12,187 units in last year. M&M commanded a market share of 23.44 percent in tractor sales in November this year compared to 24.29 percent last year.

M&M’s Swaraj tractor division, on the other hand, sold 7,664 tractor units in November this year versus 8,695 last year. It saw a decline in its market share from 17.33 percent last year to 16.8 percent this year, as per the FADA numbers.

Illustration: Pragati Srivastava

