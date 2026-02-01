Budget 2026 Highlights: Ministry of Jal Shakti witnesses biggest spending rollback

Union Budget 2026 | The Ministry of Jal Shakti has recorded the steepest gap between budgeted spending and revised estimates among all union ministries, raising concerns regarding execution of India’s largest rural drinking water programme — Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). JJM was allocated a budget of ₹67,000 crore in the Union Budget 2025, however the revised estimate stands at mere ₹17,000 crore, a massive cut of ₹50,000 crore.

After the Union Budget for FY2026-27, IT stocks gained despite Sensex and Nifty falling on the historic Sunday session. IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, Allied Digital Services, Onward Technologies, Orient Technologies and Infobeans Technologies Ltd gained today.

TCS closed 1.92 per cent higher at ₹3,185.15 and Infosys shares ended 1.17 per cent higher at ₹1,659.65 after Sitharaman proposed to provide a safe harbour of 15.5 per cent to the resident entity providing data centre services to a related foreign company (who is providing cloud services to any part of the world outside India).



The bourses reported a bloodbath on Sunday. Sensex fell 1,564.84 points or 1.88 per cent to 80,722.94, and Nifty dropped 495.20 points to 24,825.45. Investor wealth worth around ₹10 lakh crore was wiped off as a result of the bloodbath at D-Street.

Focus on crypto: Tightening scrutiny over crypto transactions, the government plans to being in stricter norms for reporting by crypto platforms as well as a stiff penalty in case of non-compliance. From April 1,2026 crypto exchanges and platforms will have to ensure timely sharing of statements of user transactions with the income tax department.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the post-Budget press conference on Sunday that the hike in securities transaction tax (STT) is aimed at deterring small investors who lose money in speculative derivative trades. The Budget has proposed an increase in the STT on futures contracts to 0.05 per cent from the previous 0.02 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2026-27 has laid out an ambitious roadmap to provide impetus to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. PM Modi said that the new and rising industries, also known as sunrise sectors, have been given great support.

The Union Budget for FY27 brought relief for travellers, students, clean-energy sectors and exporters. The Budget was passed in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there are no changes in income tax slabs.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026 A–Z glossary: From AI Mission to zero-friction tax closure; Key bets inside Sitharaman’s plan

This was her ninth consecutive Budget and the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term. The Budget came amid global uncertainties, triggered mostly by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports.

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