Tata Motors launches Safari Dark Edition; check out price, other details here

Automaker Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of the Safari Dark Edition, which is the latest flagship SUV addition to the firm's Dark range. The Safari Dark edition is open for bookings and is available at dealerships nationwide starting at Rs 19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said that launched in July 2021 and backed by a "power-packed" line-up of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and Harrier, the Dark line-up has, in a very short span of time, has become a mainstay of the firm's New Forever range of passenger vehicles.

"This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari Dark to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers," he added.

Amba added that Tata Harrier Dark, which was launched as a limited-edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand, became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. "We are confident that this stylish Dark Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the magnificent Safari," he conveyed.

Tata Safari Dark Edition exterior

The Safari Dark will be clad in the Oberon Black exterior body colour, which has been associated with the Dark range.

The mascots on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18" Blackstone alloy wheels lend the exteriors of the new Safari the signature Dark look, noted the firm in an official statement.

Tata Safari Dark Edition interior

As part of the interiors, Safari Dark has the Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements.

The automaker noted that additions like the distinct dark finishes, special 'Blackstone Matrix' dashboard and premium Dark upholstery, Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with 'Blue Tri Arrow' perforations and blue stitching, complete the insides of the Safari Dark.

The XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims of Safari Dark will get exclusive features such as ventilated seats on both 1st and 2nd row, air purifier and Android Auto and Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

