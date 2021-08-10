Tata Motors launches XTA+ variants of SUVs Harrier, Safari; check out price, features

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the XTA+ variants of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari. These new variants will come with 6-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof. The Harrier XTA+ will be available for Rs 19.14 lakh while Harrier XTA+ Dark is being sold for Rs 19.34 lakh. Tata Motors has set the price for Safari XTA+ at Rs 20.08 lakh.

According to Tata Motors, Harrier and Safari collectively led the high SUV segment with a 41.2% market share in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The automaker expects the XTA+ variants to further add more dynamism to its offering and strengthen the firm's portfolio in the market segment.

Commenting on the introduction the XTA+ variants, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Keeping our customer's requirement as the topmost priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+."

"Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a 6 speed Automatic Transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a Panoramic Sunroof with functionalities like Global Close, Anti Pinch & Rain Sensing closure to name a few," he added.

Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ Features

The XTA+ variants of Harrier and Safari are powered by the Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine and come equipped with features like - projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers among others. The XTA+ variants will have a floating island 7" touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters.

Safari XTA+ would offer iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The new XTA+ variant of Safari and Harrier will have dual front airbags, an advanced ESP, fog lamps and a reverse parking camera as standard features.

Also Read: Will be an honour to gift XUV700 to 'Golden Athlete' Neeraj Chopra: Anand Mahindra