Tata Motors records 51% rise in sales at 61,365 units in Feb

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 51 per cent increase in total vehicle sales at 61,365 units in February over 40,619 units sold in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company sold 58,473 units in the domestic market in February as against 57,742 in February 2020, recording a 54 per cent rise in auto sales.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 27,225 units last month as against 26,978 units in February 2020, up 119 per cent. In the commercial vehicle category, Tata Motors saw a 22 per cent growth at 31,248 units sold in February 2020 compared to 25,572 units sold in the same period last year. The company also exported 2,718 units, marking an 8 per cent YoY increase.

The company reported a 67 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at Rs 2,906 crore on higher sales and cost-saving measures.

India's third-largest passenger vehicle maker also brought back the iconic Safari nameplate with a new 7-seater SUV at Rs 14.69-21.45 lakh in February.

The company appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director last month. He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. Llistosella, whose appointment will be effective July 1, 2021, will succeed Guenter Butschek, who has expressed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons.

