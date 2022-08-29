Tata Motors rolls out Harrier’s Jet Edition: Check price, features and more 

Automobile giant Tata Motors has rolled the Jet edition of its five-seater SUV Harrier in two variants—Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+-- respectively. The latest Tata Motors SUV is available in colours like Starlight, Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

“The latest JET edition will be a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors, which is aimed at providing a unique and exquisite lifestyle to our customers. The JET edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury.’ I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Rajan Amba said.

Tata Harrier Jet edition price

While Harrier XZ+ costs Rs 20.90 lakh (Ex-showroom), Harrier XZA+ is available for Rs 22.20 lakh (ex-showroom) across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships.

Tata Harrier jet edition safety features

Tata Harrier will have a dual-tone colour scheme and come equipped with advanced Electronic Stability Program (ESP) safety features like Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact braking.

Besides this, the SUV will also have features like electronic brake force distribution, corner stability control, off-road anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, electronic brake pre-fill, hydraulic brake assist, hydraulic fading compensation and dynamic wheel torque by brake.

Tata Harrier new features

The car has a six-speed automatic transmission and is powered by Kryotec 170 turbocharged BS6 diesel engine which churns out 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque. It also offers cruise control to make highway driving less exhausting.

The all-new Tata SUV will have a C-type USB charger, electronic parking brake in manual and automatic trims with 4 disc brakes, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Air purifier and a wireless charger.

