Tata Motors rolls out business jets inspired JET Edition for Safari, Harrier and Nexon SUVs

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors, on Saturday, launched an all-new ‘JET Edition’ line-up of its mid to high sports utility vehicles (SUVs) ahead of the upcoming festive season. The automaker claims that this ‘JET Edition’ “is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which would appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury.”

The JET Edition lineup of Tata SUVs offers top-of-the-line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme in the company’s flagship SUVs - Safari, Harrier and Nexon. These JET Edition models will be available across all Tata Motors' authorised dealerships starting today.

Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, while speaking on the JET Edition launch said: “Our customers and auto experts have continuously appreciated our transformation into a world-class auto player, offering absolute consumer delight. Riding on our No. 1 SUV position and in line with our New Forever brand promise to keep our products refreshed, we are elated to introduce the brand new #JET Edition in our Safari, Harrier and Nexon portfolios, adding more cheer for customers this festive season.”

Tata claims that “the new JET Edition features an artful blend of class, grandeur and luxury to enhance the overall look and feel of the cars.” Through this new edition of SUVs, Tata Motors is offering a comfortable, and luxurious experience similar to business class travel. The new edition will be available in a new exterior colour Starlight with a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof.

The JET Edition vehicles will also feature Jet black alloy wheels, silver skid plates at the front and rear, dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black interior, techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad on the instrument panel with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles. In addition to this, the new trims will also feature a ‘JET’ embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread.

Amba further added, “The latest #JET Edition will be a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors, which is aimed at providing a unique and exquisite lifestyle to our customers. The #JET Edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’. I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much-loved SUV line-up.”

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors’ flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari, with the JET Edition update, will sport a dual-tone colour scheme and come equipped with advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing functions.

In addition to this, the SUVs will also include a C-type USB charger in all rows, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic trims with all 4 disc brakes. Both SUVs will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger.

Tata Nexon

In addition to the existing features of the current top-end model like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and air purifier with AQI display amongst others, the Nexon JET Edition will also get a wireless charger.