Tata Motors surpasses 5 million passenger vehicles mark, unveils celebratory campaign

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone of producing 5 million passenger vehicles (PVs) and to celebrate this historic feat, the company is going to bring out a unique campaign in India. The celebration is important as Tata Forever range of cars and SUVs helped in achieving this 50-lakh milestone.



Coming back to the campaign, the company’s dealerships and sales outlets will have branded clothes with the signatory mnemonic. The company's month-long celebrations will continue across its industrial facilities and regional offices.



Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions.”



Tata Motors produced 1 million cars in 2004, 2 million in 2010, 3 million in 2015, and rolled out 4 million cars in 2020. Despite the global automobile industry facing challenges due to Covid-19 and the semiconductor crisis, Tata Motors was able to grow from 4 million to 5 million cars in three years, demonstrating the company's strong product variety and rising consumer connect.



Tata Motors recently partnered with the country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) to offer "easy loan structured schemes" for the purchase of Tata Ace EV, its newest commercial electric vehicle.



The auto major said that it has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SBI under which it would offer "unique financing solutions" for the Ace EV. The tie-up would leverage the strong network of the public lender "to make these solutions accessible to customers", the auto company said.



In Q3 FY23, Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,958 crore, against a loss of Rs 1,516 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 88,489 crore.



Its consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 11 per cent on year to Rs 9,900 crore and the margin improved 90 basis points to 11.1 per cent.

