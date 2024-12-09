scorecardresearch
Tata Motors to increase prices of all passenger vehicles in January 2025 amid rising input costs, inflation

Tata Motors has announced a price increase for its passenger vehicles, effective January 2025. The increase, up to 3%, is attributed to rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

Tata Motors share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Tata Motors share price: The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Tata Motors, a prominent vehicle manufacturer in India, has announced an increase in prices for its passenger vehicles starting January 2025. The price hike, applicable to both conventional and electric vehicles, will be up to 3 per cent, with variations based on the model and variant.

The company has cited rising input costs and inflationary pressures as the reasons behind this decision. Tata Motors aims to partially offset these financial strains through the price adjustment. Buyers who want to purchase Tata vehicles can book their car before Jan 2025 in order to access the older pricing model. 

Currently, Tata Motors has eight car models with options across different powertrains, including electric and CNG. The latest addition is the Curvv EV that is built on a new design and features a coupe-like design. 

Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
