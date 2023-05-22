Tata Motors unveils CNG version of Altroz; price starts at Rs 7.55 lakh

Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday unveiled the CNG version of its premium hatchback Altroz at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom all-India). The Altroz iCNG, which comes in six variants, is priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 10.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom all-India), Tata Motors said in a press note.



The car is equipped with a twin-cylinder CNG technology and comes with advanced features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier, among others.



The twin CNG cylinders are located below the luggage area with valves and pipes protected under the load floor thereby minimising the risk of potential damage, the company added.



The company said that after a good show of iCNG in Tiago and Tigor, the AltroziCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment only. The AltroziCNG is offered across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.



The car also comes with a host of premium features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat and many more.



The AltroziCNG offers 1.2L Revotron Engine with advanced iCNG Technology that delivers a power of 73.5 PS @6000 rpm and torque of 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said customers are increasingly choosing alternate fuel options with the intent of economical as well as eco-friendly drive and CNG as a fuel with its wide availability and accessibility has gained a lot of acceptance.



However, opting for a CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and to give up boot space significantly, which Tata Motors was able to address in January last year by launching the advanced iCNG technology in other models Tiago and Tigor, he added.



"With the breakthrough of the twin-cylinder CNG technology and advanced features we are expecting more personal segment buyers to strongly consider this option.



"Our multi-powertrain strategy in the Altroz portfolio today offers petrol, diesel, iturbo and iCNG, providing an array of options for the customers to choose from," Chandra said.



The Altroz iCNG will bolster Tata Motors' 'New Forever' range and continue to sustain growth momentum in passenger cars, he added.

Also Read: Hajj 2023: Air India, Air India Express to operate special flights from India to Jeddah, Medina; fly 19,000 pilgrims