Hajj 2023: Air India, Air India Express to operate special flights from India to Jeddah, Medina; fly 19,000 pilgrims

Air India and Air India Express will fly around 19,000 pilgrims from four destinations in India to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2023. The first Air India flight for this year’s Haff took off from Jaipur at 11:05 am and reached at 1:50 pm local time in Medina.

Air India will operate 46 flights from Jaipur and Chennai to Medina and Jeddah respectively from May 21 to June 21. In the second phase, Air India will bring back pilgrims from Jeddah and Medina to Jaipur and Chennai in 43 flights from July 3 to August 2.

As many as 5,871 pilgrims will fly from Jaipur on 27 flights, while 4,447 pilgrims will fly from Chennai on 19 flights. Overall, a total of 10,318 passengers will be flown by Air India to Saudi Arabia.

Air India Express will operate flights from Kozhikode and Kannur from June 4 to June 22. A total of 44 flights will be operated from Kozhikode to Jeddah with 6,863 passengers , and 13 flights will be flown from Kannur to Jeddah carrying 1,873 passengers in the first phase. A total of 8236 passengers will be flown by Air India Express operating 57 flights during the first phase.

In the second phase, Air India Express will fly back pilgrims from Medina to Kozhikode and Kannur from July 13 to August 2.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India said, “We have taken special efforts to boost our on-ground teams at the relevant airports to ensure special care for all our valued guests on these flights.”

Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express & AirAsia India, added, “We are happy to operate Hajj special flights from Kozhikode and Kannur, for the benefit of pilgrims from Kerala, in addition to our scheduled flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Mumbai, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur. With this special initiative, Air India Express and Air India are going the extra mile to ensure a seamless travel experience, enabling our passengers to embark on their spiritual quest with peace of mind and undivided focus."

The airlines have set up special teams comprising experienced professionals at all the four stations in India and also at Jeddah and Medina to focus on every aspect of departure and arrival. A dedicated control centre has been established for constant monitoring and co-ordination of these flights.

Air India and Air India Express have also made special arrangements for senior citizens to ensure that the elderly pilgrims receive special care and attention. Air India will also hand over boarding passes to all pilgrims in a customized envelope along with the other important documents.

Colour-coded pouches for boarding cards, bright luggage tags to indicate origins and destination, meal boxes during the course of the journey will be provided by the airlines. Zamzam water will be brought on the return flights and stored at the four destinations in India. The holy water will be handed over to the pilgrims once they land in their home destinations.

The airlines have also made arrangements for the collection of checked-in bags from passengers in Medina, that will be delivered to the airport 24 hours before departure.

