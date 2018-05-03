Tata Nexon AMT launched in India at Rs 9.41 lakh: New colour, features and more

Tata has launched the Nexon AMT in India with prices starting at Rs 9.41 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The six-speed AMT is available only with the top-end XZA+ variant of the comapct SUV.

The petrol variant of the Tata Nexon AMT has been priced at Rs 9.41 lakhs, whereas the diesel one will cost you Rs 10.3 Lakhs (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Along with the usual colour options for the lineup, Tata Nexon AMT will also come in a glazing Etna-Orange colour with Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option.

The engine options remain the same on Tata Nexon AMT as the manual varaints - 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol motor churns out 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque, whereas the diesel one is good for 110PS of max power and 260Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon AMT comes with some interesting features - hill assist and crawl funtion. The hill assist is given to enhance climbing on hills especially during bumper-to-bumper traffic as it will prevent the car from rolling back. The crawl function will enable the car to move automatically without acceleration in slow-moving traffic. The car also comes with impressive wearable PEP keys that one can wear on the wrists.

The Tata Nexon AMT flaunts a good cabin space and has a 60:40 rear split which will give space for extra luggage. It also has a boot space of 350L. The car has kept safety in mind as will come with dual-front air bags and ABS with electronic brake force distribution on all its wheels.

The Nexon AMT has left no compromise on design as it boasts a 6.5" floating dash-top infotainment that can be connected to smartphones and an eight-speaker system from Harman-Kardon. Android Auto connectivity is also available in the system.

Mayank Pareek, President-Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said the products and services are aimed at enhancing the brand and also aligning it with the rising expectations of the modern customer. He also mentioned that the AMT is designed to suit the Indian traffic conditions and reduce the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency.

Pareek added that with the introduction of the Hypr Drive S-SG in the Nexon, Tata aims at tapping a larger market share and at the same time increase their market share in not just the compact SUV segment, but also the AMT segment.

Along with the launch of the car the company also launched a customization platform called 'Imaginator'. This will allow customers to hand pick their own style for their cars and personalize them accordingly. People will also be able to order online accessories through this platform.