Tata Punch EV bookings open in India; see price, range and other specs

Tata Motors has officially launched its highly anticipated Punch EV in India. Bookings for the all-new electric SUV have commenced, welcoming enthusiasts and potential buyers to secure their interest with a token amount of Rs 21,000. The price points for the Punch EV are scheduled for disclosure in the forthcoming weeks, adding to the anticipation surrounding this eco-friendly vehicle.

The Punch EV introduces a diversified range with five distinct variants: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, catering to various preferences and needs of the Indian market. Adding a touch of personalization, customers can select from a palette of nine captivating colour options, comprising four monotones and five dual-tones. Among the striking exterior hues are Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Pristine White, and Oxide, presenting a vibrant spectrum of choices.

In terms of features, the Punch EV promises a wealth of modern amenities, including a spacious 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a comprehensive 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging capabilities, cruise control functionality, an air purifier, and an elegant single-pane electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the Punch EV will offer two battery pack options: the Standard Range and the Long Range, with an anticipated minimum range of 300km on a single charge. This bold move by Tata Motors aligns with the growing demand for efficient and long-lasting electric vehicles in the market.

One of the most significant aspects of the Punch EV is its use of Tata's Gen-2 Pure EV architecture. This innovative platform not only prioritizes safety, potentially earning a coveted five-star rating in crash tests at Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP but also enhances internal space while maintaining exceptional ground clearance and performance on challenging terrains. Safety measures include the incorporation of six airbags as standard, ensuring utmost passenger protection.

Moreover, this new EV platform sets the stage for future advancements in technology, facilitating level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) capabilities and ensuring readiness for 5G connectivity. The platform also lays the groundwork for Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technologies, promising a seamless and interconnected driving experience. The Punch EV's Cloud Architecture additionally promises cutting-edge in-car applications and over-the-air updates, setting a new benchmark for evolving automotive technology.

While the Punch EV misses out on level-2 ADAS technology, it compensates with its other impressive attributes. The vehicle boasts a host of features across its variants, offering two charging options, including a 7.2 kW fast home charger, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.23-inch virtual cockpit, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera. Positioned in a segment yet unrivalled, the Punch EV is poised to challenge vehicles like the Citroen eC3 with its competitive pricing and robust features.

The Tata Punch EV is expected to be in the price range of Rs 10 to Rs 13 lakh. The official pricing is expected to be revealed later this month.