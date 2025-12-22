Delhi–Mumbai Air India flight turns back after engine oil pressure drops to zero mid-air

An early-morning Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai was forced to turn back minutes after take-off on Monday after pilots detected a sudden and critical loss of oil pressure in one of the aircraft’s engines, prompting an immediate mid-air safety decision.

Flight AI887, operated by Air India, departed Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3.20 am when cockpit alerts indicated abnormally low oil pressure in the aircraft’s right-hand engine, designated Engine No. 2. Within moments, the oil pressure reading dropped to zero, leaving the crew with little choice but to initiate standard emergency procedures and return to Delhi.

The Boeing 777-337 ER landed safely back at the capital’s airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. There were no injuries reported.

In aviation operations, a zero oil-pressure indication is treated as a serious technical red flag. Engine oil plays a crucial role in lubrication and temperature control, and a sustained loss can lead to overheating, internal damage, or, in extreme scenarios, engine failure or fire.

Technical issue detected mid-air

Confirming the incident, Air India said the cockpit crew followed established safety protocols after receiving the engine warning.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline added that the aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspections and will return to service only after receiving full technical clearance.

Passengers assisted, alternatives arranged

Air India said its ground teams moved quickly to support affected travellers after the unscheduled return.

“Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers were offered alternate flight options to Mumbai shortly after landing.

MoCA steps in

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that it has taken note of the Air India flight AI-887 incident, which involved a technical issue shortly after takeoff. In a post on X, the ministry said, "The aircraft landed safely. The Ministry has sought a detailed report from Air India, and DGCA has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation."

Comes days after another engine-related incident

The incident follows another engine-related disruption involving an Air India Express flight earlier this month. On December 18, a Visakhapatnam-bound aircraft was cancelled at Gannavaram Airport after a technical snag was detected during taxiing.

That flight had several prominent passengers on board, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.

Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy said the issue was identified around 8.30 pm, forcing the aircraft to return to the bay before departure. Air India Express later said the flight was cancelled purely on safety grounds, with passengers provided hotel accommodation and the option of refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

While both airlines have stressed that crew decisions were precautionary and safety-driven, the back-to-back incidents have drawn renewed attention to aircraft maintenance and operational preparedness amid peak travel demand.