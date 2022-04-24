Tata to unveil new EV on April 29; check out details

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors' electric arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited is gearing up to unveil a new electric vehicle (EV) on April 29, 2022. The company has plans to launch around ten new EVs over the next five years.

The automaker, in a tweet, said, "Explore a New Serenity.? Coming Alive. 29.04.2022?"

Although Tata Motors hasn't revealed any specific details regarding its upcoming EV, as per media reports, the upcoming EV could be the electrified version of its Altroz hatchback or the long-range version of its Nexon EV, with a larger battery pack.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors Altroz EV, which was unveiled as a pre-production concept back at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and was showcased at the Indian Auto Expo 2020, is among the company's most anticipated electric cars in the country.

The upcoming Altroz EV's production version is likely to have the same exterior design features as its IC engine-powered sibling but will get blue highlights on its exterior, as well as in interiors, to signify its EV powertrain. The Altroz EV will also sport newly designed alloy wheels.

On the other hand, specifications for Altroz EV remain a mystery as the automaker hasn't revealed any details about its battery and powertrain.

However, the battery-powered version of Tata's premium hatchback car will be based on the same Ziptron platform. The Altroz EV could be expected to offer a driving range of around 300 km on a single charge.

In addition to this, the new Altroz EV could also get fast charging capability, allowing the car to be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in under 60 minutes.

The fully electric version of Altroz, in terms of features, is likely to get bells and whistles like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and connected car tech as standard.

Tata Nexon EV with a longer range

According to the reports. Tata Motors is working on a long-range version of its Nexon EV SUV, with a higher estimated range of around 400-450 km on a single charge.

The long-range Nexon EV, in terms of performance, is likely to go up against the likes of mid-size SUVs -- MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Creta and KIA Seltos -- and will be based on the same X1 platform as its predecessor Nexon.

It is also expected to get larger proportions than the standard Nexon and feature differently styled front and rear profiles.

Speculations also suggest that the Nexon Coupe would get an EV powertrain first, but with a larger 40kWh battery pack. The new SUV is also expected to come with an upgraded electric motor and will produce more power and torque when compared to the standard Nexon EV.

The 2022 Nexon EV, in terms of exterior design, is expected to remain similar to its ongoing model. The new car is also likely to sport disc brakes on the rear wheels, as it will come with more power than the current version because of the larger battery pack and stronger motor.

