Tesla car on automatic parking mode crashes into $3.5 mn private jet

A Tesla vehicle crashed into a $3.5 million private jet while its owner activated the automatic parking called the 'Smart Summon' mode from his smartphone.

A video posted on the discussion forum Reddit on Thursday showed the crash as the EV's owner "summoned" the car, The Verge reported.

The Reddit user stated that the incident occurred "at an event sponsored by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington." The Tesla owner was seemingly using the 'Smart Summon' feature that enables the vehicle to leave a parking spot and pilot around hurdles to its owner.

Using the Tesla app, one can "summon" your vehicle from your smartphone to you from a maximum distance of 200 feet.

The Reddit user stated that they were not the "poor soul (with poor decision-making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft - only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!"

According to Tesla, 'Smart Summon' is designed to let you move Model Y to your location, with the help of your phone's GPS as a target destination, or to a site of your choice, steering around and stopping for objects as required.

The 'Smart Summon' mode works with Tesla mobile app when your phone is positioned within around 6 metres of Model Y.

"This is useful for moving Model Y out of a tight parking spot, through puddles, or helping you retrieve your car while carrying packages. You must maintain a clear line of sight between you and Model Y and closely monitor the vehicle and its surroundings at all times," according to Tesla.

The EV manufacturer rolled out the 'Smart Summon' feature in 2019 and Tesla owners began posting videos of near-crashes or puzzled slow-moving vehicles.