Toyota Innova HyCross unveiled in India with 21.1 kmpl mileage, SUV-like design; check details

Toyota India has launched the new Innova Hycross in India. The new Innova builds on the strengths of the past year’s Innova and has included SUV-ish elements to appeal to more non-commercial buyers. Toyota claims the new Innova HyCross borrows a lot of design elements from SUVs to give it a more ‘muscular stance’.

The Toyota Innova HyCross comes with a hybrid powertrain which enables it to achieve a mileage of over 21 kmpl. The car uses a self-charging battery to boost mileage. The company claims the car can give a range of 1097 km with a full tank.

Toyota Innova HyCross Rear Profile

The new Innova HyCross gets a higher bonnet line with bold shoulder lines and a bigger grille which gives it an SUV-ish stance. At the same time, Toyota has increased the wheelbase of the car to add more cabin space.

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets some luxury touches like a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman captain seats, mood-lighting and more. The suspension has been tuned for Indian roads.

In terms of safety, buyers will get Toyota Safety Sense which offers features like radar-based cruise control, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, and auto high beam. The car also offers 6 SRS airbags with the vehicle.

Variants and Features

Toyota Innova HyCross Variants and Features

Toyota Innova HyCross Engine

Toyota Innova Hycross will be available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The non-hybrid petrol powertrain will be offered in four variants where as the hybrid variant will be offered in three variants (pictured above). The car will be available in 7-seater and 8-seater options only. The petrol-only variant is also offered with Direct Shift CVT in select variants.