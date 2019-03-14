Toyota offers massive discounts on Yaris, Corolla Altis, Fortuner and more

Toyota is offering massive discounts on its cars and SUVs to push sales as the financial year draws to a close. Toyota dealerships are reportedly offering discounts on vehicles that the Japanese carmaker makes in India, like its sedans Yaris, Corolla Altis and Etios, MPV Innova Crysta, SUV Fortuner, Etios Liva, and SUV Fortuner. The offerings by the company which are brought in as completely built units, like the Camry Hybrid, Prius, Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado have been left out of the scheme.

Toyota Yaris, the mid-size sedan, comes with the biggest discount. Dealerships are offering a discount of Rs 1.35 lakh on the 2018 model of Yaris, whereas the benefits worth Rs 50,000 can be availed on the purchase of its 2019 variant. Corolla Altis, another sedan from the Toyota line-up, comes with a discounts and benefits adding up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

During the discount season, select dealerships are offering benefits worth up to Rs 45,000 on Toyota Fortuner, the much-popular SUV from the company. On the other hand, the equally popular MPV Toyota Innova Crysta can be bought with benefits up to Rs 60,000.

The entry-level mid-size sedan, Toyota Etios, also comes with several benefits. Dealers are offering benefits up to Rs 55,000 on the purchase of the car. Toyota Etios Liva, the hatchback avatar the Etios, comes with benefits worth Rs 35,000.

