Honda recalls 1 million cars in the US with defective airbags

American Honda is once again recalling a million cars in the United States after it found that replacement parts to fix defective Takata airbags were also defective, the company said Tuesday.

The company said it will replace the defective airbags in 1.1 million Acura and Honda models ranging from 2001 to 2016 model years.

The issue was discovered following a crash involving a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan in which the airbag inflator ruptured, injuring the driver's arm, the automaker said in a statement.

A subsequent investigation revealed that PSDI-5D inflators manufactured at Takata's Monclova, Mexico facility experienced manufacturing process errors, the company said.

The repeat recall affects popular models like the Acura MDX, Honda Accord and CR-V.

Millions of vehicles produced by some of the world's biggest automakers, including Honda, Toyota and General Motors, were recalled due to the risk its airbags can deploy with excessive explosive power and send shrapnel hurtling inside the car.

Honda said it has recalled a total of 12.9 million vehicles.

Takata, founded in 1933, went bankrupt in June 2017.