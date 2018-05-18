Toyota Yaris launched in India; variants explained along with prices

Toyota is all set to bring the Yaris on Indian roads. The the price will range from Rs 8.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) and will go up to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and deliveries will also most likely commence from May 18. The Yaris will come in four variants - J, G, V and VX - and all the variants will have both manual and CVT automatic options.





One of the key strengths of the Yaris is its Superior Comfort. This has been made possible by features like high solar energy absorbing (HSEA) glass, IR cut, acoustic and vibration control.





The four variants of the Yaris come with the following features -





Yaris J





The base variant gets seven airbags (including driver knee airbag) with ABS, EBD, and brake assist as standard across all variants. Apart from that, the variant also gets halogen headlamps with projectors, power adjustable mirrors, AC with manual controls, driver seat height adjustment, all four power windows, 4-speaker audio system, tilt steering, keyless entry, instrument cluster with LCD multi-info display and a cooled gloved box.





Yaris G

MT - Rs 10.56 lakh





This variant includes features like power folding mirrors with turn indicators, a chrome trim on the front grille, an instrument cluster with TFT multi-info display, engine start-stop button, 7-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, fog lamps, dual rear parking sensors and rear defogger.





Yaris V





This variant will get disc breaks in all four wheels along with other feature upgrades like automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, dual front parking sensors, quad rear parking sensors and cruise control. This variant will also get 15-inch alloy wheels.





Yaris VX





This top specked variant gets luxury additions like leather seats, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, paddle shifters (for CVT variant) and daytime running lamps. Other than that, this variant gets nifty features like hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and even a rear sunshade.





The Yaris will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Vento among others.

The company has confirmed that they will not be launching a diesel version of the car nor a hatchback based on the Toyota Yaris.MT - Rs 8.75 lakhCVT Automatic - Rs 9.95 lakhCVT Automatic - Rs 11.76 lakhMT - Rs 11.70 lakhCVT Automatic - Rs 12.90 lakhMT - Rs 12.85 lakhCVT Automatic- Rs 14.07 lakh