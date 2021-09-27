Toyota Yaris officially discontinued in India

Toyota has announced that it has discontinued its Yaris sedan in India with effect from September 27.

Toyota has given an assurance that services and spares will be provided to existing customers, for now. "Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers' needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model."

The Toyota Yaris, launched in 2018 at a price range of Rs 9-14 lakh, was seen as Honda City's competitor. It will now be replaced by the Suzuki-made rebadged version of the Ciaz. Like the Baleno and Vitara Brezza, the Ciaz will be sold with a Toyota badge and will reportedly be called Belta.

The Japanese car manufacturer said that this move was part of Toyota's strategy to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings.

"As a part of this endeavor, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility," Toyota further added.

Moreover, Toyota has emphasised that customers would continue to enjoy the company's other products. "We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming New Year 2022." Toyota said in their statement.

Currently, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner are the top-selling cars in their respective segments. Apart from these, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza are doing fairly well, while Toyota Camry and Toyota Vellfire serve premium customers.

Also Read: Toyota to allocate $13.5 bn to develop EV battery technology and supply by 2030

Also Read: Toyota slashes annual production target on chips, auto parts shortage