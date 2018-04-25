All you need to know about Toyota Yaris: Price, variants and competition

Toyota India has revealed the prices of the Yaris in India. Interested buyers can book the car by submitting an amount of Rs 50,000. The price of the car, unsurprisingly, puts it in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Vento.

Here's a look at the dimensions and raw stats of the new Toyota Yaris when compared to its toughest competition in the segment. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to receive a facelift soon.

The car's prices start at Rs 8.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant and goes all the way to Rs14.07 lakh for the highest variant. The prices are slightly higher than the competition.

The company is offering the car with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine which churns out 107ps of power and 140nm of torque. The company provides a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox with each variant. The CVT variants are priced at a premium of around Rs 1.2 lakh when compared to their manual version.

The car is offered in four variants. Starting with the base Yaris J variant, it is priced at Rs 8.75 lakh for the manual and Rs 9.95 lakh for the CVT variant. This variant gets seven airbags (including driver knee airbag) with ABS, EBD, and brake assist as standard across all variants. Apart from that, the variant also gets halogen headlamps with projectors, power adjustable mirrors, AC with manual controls, driver seat height adjustment, all four power windows, 4-speaker audio system, tilt steering, keyless entry, instrument cluster with LCD multi-info display and a cooled gloved box.

The next variant is the Yaris G variant which comes with a price tag of Rs 10.56lakh and Rs 11.76 lakh for the CVT variant. This variant includes features like power folding mirrors with turn indicators, a chrome trim on the front grille, an instrument cluster with TFT multi-info display, engine start-stop button, 7.0-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, fog lamps, dual rear parking sensors and rear defogger.

Next up is the Toyota Yaris V variant which is priced at Rs 11.70 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 12.90 lakh for the automatic. This variant will get disc breaks in all four wheels along with other feature upgrades like automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, dual front parking sensors, quad rear parking sensors and cruise control. This variant will also get 15-inch alloy wheels.

The top Yaris VX variant is priced at Rs 12.85 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 14.07 lakh for the automatic CVT variant. This top specked variant gets luxury additions like leather seats, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, paddle shifters (for CVT variant) and daytime running lamps. Other than that, this variant gets nifty features like hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and even a rear sunshade.