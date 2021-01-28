Triumph launches new Speed Triple 1200 RS at Rs 16.95 lakh; only 30 bikes for sale

Iconic British premium motorcycle maker Triumph motorcycles on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India at Rs 16.95 lakh, making it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the country. The bike will be available in limited units in India with the first batch consisting of only 30 motorcycles, which will be delivered via bookings on a first-come-first-served basis. Deliveries will being March end and post the first batch, bookings will be serviced with a delivery timeline of July/Aug 2021.

The Speed Triple RS adds to the company's Roadster line-up in India expanding the portfolio to three models - Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and the Speed Triple RS. "The urban roadster segment is one of the larger segments in the premium motorcycle industry in India and a growing one. It is also one of our focus segments where we currently enjoy a very competitive position with our Street Triple R and RS offerings in the mid-engine capacity segment," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India. "With the launch of the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, we are extending our Roadster line-up in the litre-class category; and with the upcoming Trident launch in the next couple of months, we will further strengthen and complete Triumph's roadster line up for India."

The bike has a 1160cc triple engine that delivers 180 PS peak power at 10,750 rpm and 125 NM peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The powertrain has been completely re-designed, with every single element engineered for increased performance and reduced mass, making the new engine significantly lighter by 7kg.

Also read: The new Triumph motorcycle priced Rs 18.4 lakh has a truly monstrous engine

Other changes when compared to the older model include a new lighter weight slip and assist clutch which uses state-of-the-art friction compound to reduce the number of clutch plates, minimising mass and improving clutch feel, while maximising control during high-speed downshifting. This is combined with a completely new, and more compact, stacked 6-speed gearbox., gear changes are significantly smoother than the previous generation, with optimised ratio progression.

It also gets new 5" TFT instruments with a redesigned user interface to provide the rider with the capability of applying more on-the-go adjustment compared to the previous generation, such as the ability to change traction control settings while riding. Key information is available for the rider, who will instantly be able to know their speed, gear and tacho, with space being created for any additional information or menus by sliding the tacho to the side as required. It comes with My Triumph Connectivity system as standard which gives access to turn-by-turn navigation via the free My Triumph app, GoPro control, phone control and music operation. The rider can control all of this through the switch cubes and will access all related information through the TFT screen.

Also read: Five reasons why Harley Davidson failed in India

The bike also features 5 distinct riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider. Each riding mode adjusts the behaviour of the bike to suit the intended use. Thanks to the ride-by-wire throttle system, the throttle response is adjusted according to the selected riding mode, as well as the traction control and ABS settings.

The new enhanced "Track" mode has been specifically designed to be as unintrusive as possible in track riding, while still providing the reassurance that the electronic systems are there to help in unexpected situations. When in wet conditions, the rider can select the "Rain" riding mode, which reduces the power down to 100PS and increases the level of intervention of the other safety features. Riding mode adjustments are easily accessible through the switchgear while riding.