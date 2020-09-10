The new Triumph motorcycle priced Rs 18.4 lakh has a truly monstrous engine

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New Rocket 3 GT launched by Triumph Motorcycles has a 2500 cc three-cylinder motor that is the largest engine ever fitted in a motorcycle

Priced at Rs 18.4 lakh, it is the most expensive Triumph motorcycle in India

It has a peak power of 167 PS, 11 per cent more than its predecessor, and peak torque of 221 NM.

The new bike comes in the shadow of arch-rival Harley Davidson considering pulling out of India due to low sales

Iconic British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday launched the Rocket 3 GT fitted with the largest engine ever in a motorcycle. It will cost Rs 18.4 lakh in India.

The Rocket 3 GT carries over from the Rocket III and is the touring variant of the Rocket 3R launched earlier in December 2019. With this, Triumph has a fleet of 13 BS-VI compliant motorcycles, the most for a premium bike maker in India -- this at a time when arch-rival US-based Harley Davidson is considering pulling out of India after 11 years due to low sales.

"The Rocket 3 GT is an enthusiast's machine, being an ideal amalgamation of class defining technology, dominating road presence, astounding performance, and ergonomics. It is a legend in itself," says Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. "The Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants. With this, we also strengthen our BS-VI offering in India to 13 motorcycles which is the largest BS-VI line-up in the premium motorcycle space in India."

The Rocket 3 GT comes with an all-new 2,500cc triple motor with a peak power of 167 PS at 6,000 rpm, 11 per cent more than its predecessor. It also has the highest torque figure of any production motorcycle available to buy, with 221 Nm - 71 per cent more than its closest competition.

To make way for the big engine, the bike gets a new crankcase assembly, a new lubrication system comprising dry sump and integral oil tank, and new balancer shafts - together giving an 18kg engine weight saving over the previous generation. Overall, the bike is 40 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Also read: Royal Enfield goes global, sets up first assembly unit outside India in Argentina