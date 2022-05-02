TVS Motor Company launches Tech Loaded TVS NTORQ 125

TVS Motor Company, on Monday, announced the launch of a new variant for the Ntorq 125 range. The market launch follows the brand teasing the scooter a few days ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available only in a disc brake variant, according to company's press statement.

It is differentiated from the rest of the variants in the lineup due to its Neon Green colour scheme.

The Hoser-based manufacturer says the new variant has an industry-first hybrid TFT instrument console with new SmartXonnect connectivity enabling more than 60 new features including advanced voice assist.

The coloured TFT and LCD console has a first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature that can now accept voice commands directly. It also comes with TVS ‘IntelliGO technology offering silent, smooth, and superior start-stop function, the company said .

“The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features like the industry’s first Hybrid TFT console, TVS SmartXonnectTM now with “SmartXtalk”, “SmartXtrack”, and “TVS IntelliGo” among many others. The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles," said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company.

Further, the XT variant can notify social media platform alerts as it lets you track the food delivery status for the first time in an Indian two-wheeler. Other highlights are new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more.

The new launch also offers the app-related features including Streets and Sport modes with a refreshing UI and multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. The company also said thst there are also achievement screens including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family.

With no performance changes, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT is equipped with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 9.25 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, the company said.