TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter ZX Drum scooter in India at Rs 84,468; check details

TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS Jupiter ZX Drum, equipped with TVS SmartXonnectTM Technology. The new variant comes in two colours - Starlight Blue and Olive Gold, with a price tag of Rs. 84,468 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two-wheeler manufacturer has offered a Bluetooth-connected digital cluster, empowered with TVS SmartXonnectTM Technology, with the new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum. The scooter offers Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, and Call and SMS alerts right on the cluster. These technologies keep riders connected on the go. Moreover, the variant includes a built-in mobile charger, allowing riders to charge their devices while on the move.

The new variant is now available at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across the country.

TVS Motor Company Ltd witnessed a significant 46% increase in its net profit for the June 2023 quarter (Q1 FY24) compared to the same period last year. The company's profit after tax (PAT) surged by 46% to reach Rs 468 crore in Q1 FY24, compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period.

Additionally, the company's revenue from operations during the quarter ending June 2023 also saw a substantial growth of 20%, amounting to Rs 7,218 crore, in comparison to Rs 6,009 crore in Q1 FY23.

Also read: TVS Motor Q1 FY24 results: Net Profit jumps 46% to Rs 468 crore; revenue up 20%

Also read: TVS Motor launches TVS RONIN in Indonesia, stock rises